This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Cabals Will Be Divided Because Of Tinubu, He Will Get Support From Emirs –Primate Ayodele

Primate Ayodele Elijah has recently revealed that the Cabals will be divided over Tinubu’s Presidential ambition as the Presidential election draws very close.

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spritual Church, in a statement issued on Sunday, 29th of January 2023, said that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress will not only cause a divison among the Cabals, he said he will also face a major opposition in the North, Southern region and the South East.

He however added that the Politician will get support from the Emirs in the North. He said: “The cabals will be divided because of Tinubu, there is still so much for him to do because his chances will be fought in the North, South-East and South-South. He should still work very hard. Emirs will give him support.’’

In his message to Nigerians about the election, Primate Ayodele urged Nigerians to let God take over the election as he believes some things will take place one of which he said that the credibility of INEC will be questioned.

He said: “Let us commit the election in prayers, no one will want to believe in INEC, if anybody wins among these candidates there will still be problems. We need to take care and commit the election in God’s end so we can see peace.’’

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

#Cabals #Divided #Tinubu #Support #Emirs #Primate #AyodeleThe Cabals Will Be Divided Because Of Tinubu, He Will Get Support From Emirs –Primate Ayodele Publish on 2023-01-29 17:25:12