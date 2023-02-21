“The Cabals In The Presidency Are Afraid Of Tinubu” — Adam Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress and a former governor of Edo State, claimed that some members in the presidency are afraid of Bola Tinubu’s character and do not want him to win the election. Oshiomhole claims that Asiwaju has always been a fighter who consistently opposes all governments by standing with the people.

He stressed how Olusegun Obasanjo was challenged by Asiwaju, who took over total management as governor of Lagos State. He continued by demonstrating that Asiwaju was the only governor to have confronted the Federal Government in court and prevailed, as well as to have devised a strategy for paying state personnel after the allocation was withheld.

“I regret that my people must go through this pain,” he remarked. However, we are aware of the main motivation behind their actions. Let me tell you one thing: Bola Tinubu is feared by the Cabals in the Presidency because they can’t manipulate him. They are aware that you cannot defeat him when he is supporting the people.

He informed Obasanjo that he could not seize control of Lagos State during their battle. The army, INEC, and policy were all used by Obasanjo, but they ultimately fell short. Tinubu provided another option for his people after Obasanjo withdrew the allocation for Lagos. They are trying everything they can to stop him because his history scares them, Oshiomhole concluded.

