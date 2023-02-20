This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Cabals Have Shut The Door Of The Presidency Against The Igbos For A Long Time—Ohanaeze Ndigbo

As preparations are ongoing towards the forthcoming February 25th presidential election, it has been gathered, according to Daily Post News reports, that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned that the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, must not be denied his victory if he wins Saturday’s election.

According to reports, Ohanaeze Ndigbo disclosed this through his Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and added that any attempt to subvert Obi’s victory would eventually lead to an unwanted and ugly situation in Nigeria.

According to one of his statements, Okechukwu Isiguzoro also said that “the Cabals have shut the door of the presidency against the Igbos for a long time because of the marginalization factor.”

“And here we now have Peter Obi, a man of the people who is such a selfless and hardworking fellow to represent us in the presidential villa, and yet the Cabals are still working assiduously to thwart Obi’s plan of becoming the next Nigerian President.”

“Nigerians should vote and protect their votes across the country; we must end the era of corruption, executive stealing, and insecurity by voting for the best man for the job.” He said

