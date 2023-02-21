‘The Cabals At The Presidency Are Afraid Of Tinubu Because He Cannot Be Pushed Around’ – Oshiomhole

The Former Governor of Edo state, and Former All Progressive Congress National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that certain personalities at the Presidency do not want Bola Tinubu to win the election because they are afraid of his character. Oshiomhole claimed that Asiwaju has always been a fighter in his life and that he always stands by the people against any government.

He pointed out that Asiwaju as Lagos state governor stood against the former President Olusegun Obasanjo in taking over the management of Lagos state. He illustrated further that Asiwaju was the only governor who defeated the Federal Government in court and also devised a means of paying the workers of the state after the withdrawal of allocation. According to Oshiomhole, Asiwaju’s antecedents are threatening to the cabals at the Presidency.

He said, ”I regret that this hardship is on my people. But we know the main reason why they are doing all this things. Let me reveal one thing to you, the Cabals at the Presidency are afraid of Bola Tinubu because he cannot be pushed around. They know when he stands by the people, there is no way you are going to win against him.

When he fought Obasanjo, he told him that he cannot take over Lagos state. Obasanjo deployed policy, Army, and Inec but at the end of the day, they failed. Obasanjo withdraw the allocation to Lagos and Tinubu made another alternative for his people. The history is frightening for them so they doing everything to stop him.”

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Cabals #Presidency #Afraid #Tinubu #Pushed #Oshiomhole’The Cabals At The Presidency Are Afraid Of Tinubu Because He Cannot Be Pushed Around’ – Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-21 14:22:08