The Cabals At The Presidency Are Afraid Of Tinubu Because He Cannot Be Pushed Around — Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress and the former governor of the state of Edo, has claimed that certain individuals in the White House do not want Bola Tinubu to win the election because they are terrified of his character. Oshiomhole asserted that Asiwaju has always been a fighter and that he always supports the people in opposition to all governments.

He emphasized how Olusegun Obasanjo’s opposition to Asiwaju’s attempt to assume control of Lagos state was demonstrated by his position as governor of Lagos. He went on to demonstrate that Asiwaju was the only governor to have successfully fought the Federal Government in court and come up with a plan to pay the state’s employees after the allocation was withdrawn. The ancestors of Asiwaju pose a threat to the cabals in the Presidency, according to Oshiomhole.

I regret that my folks must go through this difficulty, he remarked. Nevertheless, we are aware of their primary motivation. Allow me to let you in on a little secret: Bola Tinubu is feared by the Cabals in the Presidency because they know they cannot bully him. They recognize that there is no chance of defeating him when he stands up for the people.

Throughout their battle, he informed Obasanjo that he could not seize control of Lagos. In the end, Obasanjo’s efforts with the Army, INEC, and policy all fell short. The allocation to Lagos was withdrawn by Obasanjo, and Tinubu provided another option for his people. They are making every effort to stop him because the history is terrifying to them.

