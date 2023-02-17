“The Cabals Around Buhari Wanted Emefiele Or Ahmed Lawan As APC’s Presidential Candidate” – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a recent interview with Premium Times, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state revealed the two (2) Nigerians wanted by the cabals around President Muhammadu Buhari to be the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai said, “if you want to honor the fifth columnists, you will say they are cabals. The two Nigerians they want to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari are either Godwin Emefiele or senator Ahmed Lawan. Unfortunately, they got neither.”

Speaking further, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said, “immediately after the presidential primaries, they started the outreach and met Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to inform him of having their support. That is why some of them are close enough to making us conclude that the president is not supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Again, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai said, “I am quite certain that President Muhammadu Buhari will never work against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a party man who knew the efforts we made before making several parties come together to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Lastly, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said, “President Muhammadu Buhari sees our party as a baby he carried in his womb for eighteen months. I can stake my neck and life to say that he can never work against our candidate.”

Watch the full video of the interview HERE (between 30th – 39th minute).

