The Cabals Are Delighted With The Muslim-Muslim Ticket But Wish Asiwaju Was A Northerner—Dumebi

Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has reportedly stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy was designed solely to target the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The reports come from the Daily Post .

According to sources, it was also gathered that Dumebi Kachikwu said this as he was speaking with journalists in Abuja about the difficulties that certain Nigerians have had as a result of the paucity of freshly redesigned Naira Notes.

Dumebi Kachikwu is alleged to have claimed in one of his utterances that “the Cabals in the presidential villa are thrilled with the Muslim-Muslim ticket but wish Asiwaju was a Northerner.”

“And this is why they have conspired with Emefiele by employing the New Naira redesign policy as a means to frustrate the successful conduct of the upcoming general election,” the author writes. “And this is why the New Naira redesign policy is being used.”

Because tens of millions of Nigerians work in the informal sector and earn daily incomes ranging from N500 to N10,000 in cash, “The New Naira redesign policy has influenced many things in Nigeria because of this,” Because the majority of them reside in rural areas where there are few or no banks, they are the ones who are currently bearing the brunt of the effects of this policy.

“It is something disheartening to hear that a nation tagged as the ‘Giant of Africa’ is in this kind of situation,” the speaker said. “It is something that should not be happening.” He said

