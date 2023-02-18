The Cabals Are Delighted With The Muslim-Muslim Ticket But Wish Asiwaju Was A Northerner—Dumebi Kachikwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), allegedly stated that the All Progressives Party (APC) candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the sole target of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) currency redesign program.

Also, it was heard, according to sources, that Dumebi Kachikwu revealed this when discussing the difficulties some Nigerians were having accessing freshly redesigned Naira Notes with media in Abuja.

One of Dumebi Kachikwu’s utterances claims that the “Cabals in the presidential villa are thrilled with the Muslim-Muslim ticket but wish Asiwaju was a Northerner.”

The New Naira redesign strategy was used by them in a plot with Emefiele to thwart the smooth running of the forthcoming general election because of this.

Because tens of millions of Nigerians work in the unorganized sector and get daily cash earnings between N500 and N10,000, the New Naira redesign program has a wide range of effects in Nigeria. They now bear the burden of this strategy because the majority of them reside in rural areas with few or no banks.

According to him, The fact that a nation dubbed the “Giant of Africa” is in such a precarious situation is somewhat distressing.

