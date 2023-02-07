The Cabal Who Wanted Lawan Or Jonathan As APC Candidate Are The Ones Who Want Tinubu To Fail – Salihu Lukman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The North-West Zonal Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has revealed that the schemers that produced the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and Senate President Ahmad Lawan are the same set of people who are currently working against the presidency of Bola Tinubu. In a report that was posted by Vanguard paper, Salihu Lukman revealed the same cabal are the ones who brought up the so-called cashless policy to damage the APC and the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu. Lukman said, “The Cabal who wanted Lawan or Jonathan as APC candidate are the ones who want Tinubu to fail.”

However, Lukman said that these same people have failed woefully because Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 election by God’s grace. “But like they failed in the case of consensus presidential candidates, they are also failing in their intrigues to damage the APC and the candidature of Asiwaju tinubu. Like Asiwaju Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of APC despite their machinations, Asiwaju Tinubu will also become president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, God willing,” Lukman added.

