The Cabal Who Wanted Lawan Or Jonathan As APC Candidate Are The Ones Who Want Tinubu To Fail -Salihu Lukman

Salihu Lukman, the North-West Zonal Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that the same group of con artists that created former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and Senate President Ahmad Lawan are now working against Bola Tinubu’s presidency. Salihu Lukman stated the same cabal was behind the so-called cashless strategy in a story published by Vanguard Newspaper, and they did it to harm the APC and Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidacy. The Cabal that wanted Lawan or Jonathan to be the APC candidate is the same group that wants Tinubu to lose, according to Lukman.

However, Lukman asserted that these same individuals had failed abjectly since, with God’s help, Bola Tinubu will triumph in the 2023 election. “However, just as they failed in their attempts to harm the APC and Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential candidacy, they are now failing in their attempts to undermine the consensus presidential candidates. Asiwaju Tinubu would also become president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, God willing, just as he emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC despite their manipulations “Lukman continued.

Content created and supplied by: Aded1seun

News )

Publish on 2023-02-07