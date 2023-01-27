The Bullion Van That Was Seen In Asiwaju’s House In 2019 Missed It’s Way -APC Chieftain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that the bullion van that was spotted in the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the present presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the former governor of Lagos State, has been the subject of numerous issues. This is explained by the van’s appearance at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s residence.

The bullion van that was spotted in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s home in 2019 did not go to the right address, according to APC Lagos State Chieftain Ayodele Adewale, who is also the party’s state organizing secretary for the Lagos State chapter. This information was recently clarified on the Arise TV morning show.

He did, however, mention that you would be jailed even if the money did not belong to you if a bullion van that was going to people’s homes got lost and the driver unintentionally dropped money in your home. This is comparable to having money dropped into your bank account and using it, in which case you would be required to refund the funds.

