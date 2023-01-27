NEWS

The Bullion Van That Was Seen In Asiwaju’s House In 2019 Missed It’s Way -APC Chieftain

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that the bullion van that was spotted in the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the present presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the former governor of Lagos State, has been the subject of numerous issues. This is explained by the van’s appearance at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s residence.

The bullion van that was spotted in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s home in 2019 did not go to the right address, according to APC Lagos State Chieftain Ayodele Adewale, who is also the party’s state organizing secretary for the Lagos State chapter. This information was recently clarified on the Arise TV morning show.

He did, however, mention that you would be jailed even if the money did not belong to you if a bullion van that was going to people’s homes got lost and the driver unintentionally dropped money in your home. This is comparable to having money dropped into your bank account and using it, in which case you would be required to refund the funds.

You can watch the video here.

Aded1seun (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Same People Who Refused To Accept That Buhari Defeated Them Are Now Saying Buhari’s Influence Can’t Work For Tinubu In The North- Keyamo Drags PDP

6 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Why Atiku Cannot Speak On Fraud Allegations Leveled Against Him – Phrank Shaibu

16 mins ago

Tinubu Wants to Hold the Knife that Will Cut the Pie, It’s Not About the Country –Naja’atu Muhammad

24 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu In Benue, Pledges To Return All IDP’s Home; Election: Nigerians Must Get It Right-OBJ

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button