“The Buharists Are Now Orphans, They Are Purged In Their Party” – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to say the Buharists are now orphans.

It is no longer new that the eight years administration of Mohammadu Buhari came to an end after handing over office to his successor, Bola Tinubu who took an oath of office on 29th May.

However, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, some minutes ago, to describe what the followers of Former president Buhari are now in their party, the All Progressive Congress.

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known in his statement by saying the Buharists are now orphans in their party

Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying that the Buharists are purged in their party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

