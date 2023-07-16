The Buhari’s Regime Spent 8 Years Distributing Money, and We Became Poorer—Joe Keshi

During an interview with Channels Television, Joe Keshi, former director general of the Braced Commission, said that Buhari’s regime spent 8 years distributing money and Nigeria became poorer afterwards. He added that the issue of distributing N8000 as palliatives for cushioning the effect of subsidy removal will not resolve the issue; rather, it will further aggravate the issue.

He further stated that the issue of increasing the salaries of members of the national assembly should not also be part of what the country should be talking about. He added that it is a joke if anybody thinks that the N8000 would solve the crisis facing the country at this point.

According to him, “The Buhari regime spent 8 years distributing money, and what happened was that we became poorer. So anybody who says that distributing N8,000 to people in this country is going to solve the poverty problem is joking. I mean, it will not solve the poverty problem in this country, so they better go back to the drawing board and stop this. Go to a number of platforms and see conversations; some people will tell you that the judiciary is being bribed, and some people are saying, Oh, they need the help of the national assembly. To do what? People of the national assembly, if they really cared about the people who elected them, they shouldn’t actually have approved money for themselves at this point. Not now, even for the judiciary.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (21:36)

