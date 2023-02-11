NEWS

The boy who stood in front of Obi’s convoy reveals why he did so during the LP campaign in Lagos

Campaign rallies were conducted at TBS Lagos for Labour Party candidates Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for governor and Peter Obi, who is the party’s presidential nominee. In addition, Peter Obi used the occasion to go for a road stroll in several areas of Lagos.

A photo that surfaced online depicted a little boy blocking Peter Obi’s convoy while on a road show in the Orile Iganmu Axis. The small youngster can be seen in the photo spreading his two palms out, which demonstrates his happiness at seeing Peter Obi.

The young boy was discovered shortly after and admitted what he had done was because he really liked Peter Obi and would pray for him to win the election because he is already doing well. The child identified himself as Yusuf Alabi, an Ibadan native who now resides in Lagos.

Publish on 2023-02-11



