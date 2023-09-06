The Biggest Wins In Women’s World Cup So Far

Since the inaugural FIFA-sanctioned Women’s World Cup 1991, the tournament has consistently delivered a wide array of footballing drama. Yet, within this tapestry of excitement, many dread one aspect – the lopsided scoreline.

With that said, here are the biggest wins in Women’s World Cup history so far;

19. Norway 6-0 Philippines (2023)

In the 2023 World Cup, Norway rebounded from a slow start with a resounding 6-0 victory over the Philippines. Sophie Roman Haug’s early goal set the tone, with Caroline Graham Hansen, Alicia Barker (own goal), and Guro Reiten all contributing to the commanding win.

18. Germany 6-0 Morocco (2023)

Germany began their 2023 World Cup campaign in style by defeating Morocco 6-0. Alexandra Popp, Klara Buhl, and Lea Schuller all played key roles in the emphatic victory.

17. Cameroon 6-0 Ecuador (2015)

Cameroon’s clash with Ecuador in 2015 saw the African team run out 6-0 winners, with the South Americans gifting their opponents three penalties. Gaelle Enganamouit completed her hat-trick with a late penalty, securing a historic win for Cameroon.

16. Germany 7-1 Russia (2003)

Russia faced an unexpected 7-1 defeat against Germany in the knockout stage of the 2003 Women’s World Cup.

15. Japan 6-0 Argentina (2003)

Japan’s Homare Sawa and Mio Otani led the charge with a brace each as the Asians recorded a dominant 6-0 victory over Argentina in 2003.

14. South Korea 1-7 Norway (2003)

South Korea suffered a humbling 7-1 to Norway at the 2023 edition, with the match featuring goals from five different scorers.

13. Norway 7-1 Canada (1999)

Canada faced an unexpected and resounding 7-1 defeat in a clash against reigning champions Norway at the 1999 World Cup.

12. Brazil 7-1 Mexico (1999)

Brazil displayed their prowess in the 1999 Women’s World Cup by soundly defeating Mexico 7-1 in the opening match.

11. United States 7-1 Nigeria (1999)

The United States dominated Nigeria and eventually ran out 7-1 winners at the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

10. Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (2023)

The Netherlands secured a huge 7-0 victory over Vietnam in the 2023 group stage, finishing atop the group ahead of the reigning champions, the USA.

9. USA 7-0 Chinese Taipei (1991)

Despite their quarter-final appearance, Taiwan found themselves on the wrong side of a 7-0 scoreline against the United States Women’s National Team.

8. Norway 7-0 Canada (1995)

Norway concluded their 1995 World Cup group stage with a commanding 7-0 win over Canada, setting the stage for their eventual tournament triumph.

7. China 7-0 Ghana (1999)

China’s dominance in the 1999 group stages included a resounding 7-0 victory over Ghana, with Sun Wen netting a 54-minute hat-trick.

6. Japan 0-8 Sweden (1991)

Japan’s early years in women’s football included an 8-0 defeat to Sweden during the inaugural Women’s World Cup.

5. Norway 8-0 Nigeria (1995)

Norway’s 1995 World Cup campaign featured an 8-0 victory over Nigeria, with goals shared among five different scorers.

4. Switzerland 10-1 Ecuador (2015)

Switzerland stunned Ecuador with a 10-1 victory in a Women’s World Cup game in 2015.

3. Germany 10-0 Ivory Coast (2015)

Germany displayed a scoring spree with a 10-0 win over World Cup debutants Ivory Coast in 2015.

2. Germany 11-0 Argentina (2007)

Germany’s emphatic 11-0 victory over Argentina in the 2007 World Cup group stages left a lasting impression on the tournament.

1. USA 13-0 Thailand (2019)

USA’s record 13-0 win over Thailand in 2019 set the tempo of their overall game plan, eventually leading them to another World Cup victory.

