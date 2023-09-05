The Bible Never Said Prayer Is The Master Key-Fr. Oluoma

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking on PRAYER IS NOT THE MASTER KEY, the cleric reportedly stated “The Bible Never Says Prayer Is The Master Key. It is one of those popular sentiments that is gradually becoming a genetic meme in our piety genome. Luke 18:1 says ” Pray always. It never says “prayer is the master key”. On this note, It is not all doors that prayer opens.

Speaking further he said ” In Revelation 3:20 it says ” I stand at the door and knock, if anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I’ll come in”. Here, It is decision that opens the door of your heart. Even the almighty God conceded certain rights and powers to us. Therefore, Prayer is like oxygen. Without oxygen we die, yet with oxygen, we die if we don’t eat food, drink water or has a damaged respiratory system. Prayer is A KEY, a crucial and irreplaceable one, but it’s not THE MASTER KEY.

Speaking further he said “The master key is UNDERSTANDING and seeking wisdom. Therefore, we must Understand the doors prayer unlocks and the ones it does not. When Herod wanted to kill Jesus, Joseph was told to RUN to Egypt, they were not told to PRAY and cast fire on HEROD.

Dyoungmon (

)