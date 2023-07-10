The Bible Did Not Say If You Lay Hands On The Sick They Shall Be Healed-Apostle Suleman Reveals To Members.

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman in his recent post On Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Write now we are in the season of the power of God. This particular power is a power that is in charge of life. It controls three things. It is a power over sickness. And when you receive this power, sickness can no longer stay in your body. When you receive this power, the disease can no longer stay in your body. When you receive this power, affliction will no longer stay in your body.

Speaking further he said ” How can you carry power and you carry HIV at the same time? How can you carry power and you carry covid-19 at the same time? How can you carry power and you are carrying Barrenness? How can you carry power when you are blind? Now listen to me very carefully! My God is not blind. And for this reason, you can’t carry God and be blind. Because he has power over sickness. And anytime you are sick, you lose many things. You don’t only lose your health, but also your time, money, and strength.

Speaking further he said “That is why the bible did not say if you lay hands on the sick they shall be healed. He said “When you lay hands on the sick, they shall recover. This is to tell you that you only recover when you are sick.

