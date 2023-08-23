The Best XI Ten Hag Should Use Against Nottingham Forest To Restore Normalcy To UTD’s Midfield

Man United takes on Nottingham Forest this weekend in their third Premier League game of the season, and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways after falling to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Ahead of the game, Mason Mount becomes the latest squad member to be added to the injury list of Man United and he is likely to miss Man United’s next game against Nottingham Forest. His absence may cost Erik Ten Hag to make a few changes to his lineup, hence, this is how we feel United will lineup against Nottingham Forest;

With Garnacho misfiring at the moment, Anthony Martial is likely to make his way into the lineup this season, and fans would be hoping to see him get a start this season.

Man United needs a win against Nottingham Forest before turning to face Arsenal and Brighton Hove Albion respectfully. Let’s have your thoughts on the game.

