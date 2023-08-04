Labour Party Member, Kenneth Okonkwo, has confidently demanded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resignation as a ble solution to the country’s burgeoning issues. In a recent interview, Okonkwo stressed that Tinubu stepping down would convey a resolute message to the world and could potentially bring stability to the situation.

Drawing a parallel with Liz Truss’s resignation, Okonkwo highlighted that the British pound rebounded without any specific policy from the succeeding minister. He suggested that a leader who finds themselves overwhelmed by the challenges of the system without ble solutions should consider stepping down.

Okonkwo also criticized Tinubu’s performance, pointing out that campaign promises are yet to be effectively implemented. He specifically questioned the removal of fuel subsidies, arguing that proper measures to ensure supply saturation and avoid monopolies should have been in place before such a move.

According to him, “Like I told you, the first and the best solution would have been that President Tinubu resigns. It will send a message to the world. Immediately Liz Truss resigned pounds bounced back without any policy from the next minister. A leader who is overwhelmed by the system and lacks ble solutions should step down.

“Within sixty days of Tinubu’s presidency, he made promises, but what about the promises he made during his campaign? Once in power, leaders are expected to start implementing their plans. Before removing subsidies, measures should have been taken to ensure sufficient fuel supply and prevent monopolies. Unfortunately, subsidies were removed, and now they have a monopolistic situation.”

