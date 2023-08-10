“The Best Nigerian President So Far Was Obasanjo Because He Made Nigeria Debt-Free” – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian Journalist, Daddy Freeze has said that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo is the best Nigerian president in Nigeria since the inception of democracy.

According to Daddy Freeze, Jonathan’s presidency was marred by mismanagement and corruption, leading him to believe that Jonathan’s tenure was marked by poor governance. He said Jonathan’s administration is among the worst in the Nation’s History. He pointed out that a significant amount of Nigeria’s funds were embezzled during that time, even though he absolved Jonathan from direct involvement in these scandals.

In sharp contrast, Daddy Freeze praised Obasanjo’s leadership, emphasizing that he had successfully steered the nation towards becoming debt-free, a remarkable achievement. Despite this accomplishment, Daddy Freeze lamented Obasanjo’s failure to abolish the subsidy system, which he believed could have further elevated his legacy.

He said, “Someone said Goodluck Jonathan was the best. As far as I am concerned, in my humble opinion, Goodluck Jonathan was the worst. The best Nigerian president so far was Obasanjo because he made Nigeria debt-free, but he also failed to remove the subsidy. In my humble opinion, you can argue it anywhere: Obasanjo was the best so far. But still boiling down to sentiments and emotions, we could not have kept Obasanjo for a third term, which I wish he did have.

“I wouldn’t say Jonathan was the very worst, but you see, a lot of Nigeria’s money was stolen during his regime, although not by him. We still have those cases; those cases are still open. You need to understand that running Nigeria is not like running poultry at the back of your house. Running Nigeria is a very delicate thing.”

[Start watching Video from 21:45]

DeLight01 (

)