The Behavior Of INEC At The Presidential Election Tribunal Has Been Very Dodgy – Akin Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party for the Presidential Election Campaign, Akin Osuntokun, has maintained that the Labour Party believes that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, should resign.

According to Akin Osuntokun, the behavior of INEC at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has been very dodgy despite the fact that the tribunal is an avenue for INEC to demonstrate accountability.

Akin Osuntokun maintained that considering the various criticism against INEC locally and internationally, anybody who has integrity should call for an independent inquiry of the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

Akin Osuntokun stated that during the court case at the tribunal, INEC only called two witness that were not key in the elections. Akin Osuntokun noted that the INEC went ahead to include the deputy director of INEC’s ICT as one of its witnesses.

Akin Osuntokun said that he had expected that the INEC Chairman should have appeared before the court and explain what happened in the election by himself.

Watch From The 2:50 Minute Of The Video Below:



