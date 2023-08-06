The Battles Of Life Don’t Always Come Because You Are In Error, They Are Just Meant To Be -Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla, the founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly sends an important message to believers about The battles of life a recent post on his official Facebook page.

According to him, “When we are talking about battles, we are talking about fights, challenges, troubles and turbulence in the journey of life. Sometimes, what we see in life are not the things we bargained for based on the alterations brought about by the battles of life. The battles of life don’t always come because you are in error, they are just meant to be.”

He then said that a life without battle cannot access mantle. A life without battle cannot settle in the pinnacle of greatness. People who run from battles always end up bottled up without victory in life. Understand that the depth of your battle is not as important as the breakthroughs and testimonies that come after the battle.

Finally, he prayed, “I prophesy, as the battles of life come against you, God shall empower you for unstoppable victory and Divine increase. In Jesus mighty name.”

