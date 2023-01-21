The Battle Line Has Been Fully Drawn” – Wike Tells Ayu Over Suspension Of PDP Members

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The crisis that rocked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took a different turn just days before Nigeria’s 2023 general elections. This comes after Rivers Governor Neesom Wyke told PDP national leader Iyokia Ayu on Saturday that the front line had just been drawn.

Wike introduced the bill following the recent suspension of some party members. Naija recalled the PDP’s National Labor Commission (NWC) in a statement issued Friday by his PDP National Communications Director in Abuja, Debo Ologunagba, who is the son of former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose. He has announced the suspension of some members, including Oluwajomiloju. The PDP said they were suspended for anti-party activities. But Wike accused the PDP leadership of suspending party members loyal to G-5 governors who set conditions to support the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Governor Rivers said the move was illegal and utter nonsense and would be challenged in court.

“Your suspended people will never help you.” The battle lines are perfectly drawn. While I am speaking to you, I will do everything legally possible to challenge decisions that are known to be illegal. “Don’t think you can threaten people with a suspension.” Garbage. Total garbage. “We’re beyond that level.” Don’t think you can threaten or intimidate anyone. We believe in the rule of law and that the party must respect the Constitution.

