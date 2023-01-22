This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Battle Line Has Been Fully Drawn, We Will Challenge Any Decision We Know Is Illegal – Gov Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dared the leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend the G-5 Governors and see if they will be able to withstand the storm that will follow. He said this during the campaign flag-off of the state PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

In the report which was made by Channels on Sunday, Wike said that the G-5 Governors are above the level of being threatened by anybody, or being intimidated by whatever “illegal decision” they have taken.

He said – “We are above that level that you think you can threaten anybody; intimidate anybody with whatever illegal decision you have taken. So, we are waiting for you to announce my own and any of my friends. Like I have said, when a man says you will not sleep, he too, will he sleep? Will Ayu sleep? Will those his cohorts sleep? So don’t worry, we have the capacity to pay back. We have the capacity to tell you that enough is enough.”

Sending a message to the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and other leaders of the party, Wike said that suspending people will not help them in any way, adding that the battle line has been drawn, and that they will challenge any decision they think is illegal. He said this while reacting to the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee. Wike said that the dissolution is an act of tyranny, and that it will be challenged in court.

He said – “Your suspending people will not help you in any way. The battle line has been fully drawn. As I speak to you, we will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal.”

