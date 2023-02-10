The Average Age Of PDP Chairman, Presidential Candidate Is Over 70 – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is in Yenagoa again but this time to interact with members of the Ijaw National Congress. The Ijaw Elite socio- cultural body seeks a change in the status quo with a condition to support any political party empathetic to the Ijaw course.

Peter Obi has appeared in Bayelsa state again, Yenagoa to be precise to discuss with Ijaw elite leaders. The Labour Party presidential candidate committed to federalism and restructuring.

During the meeting, he said:

“I invested in upgrading Niger Delta, ensuring that the environmental cleanup is done properly so they can return and be able to contribute their quota in agriculture, in fishing, in other things. It is a win-win for everybody. It becomes a true federating nation and with that, you’ve restructured the place. The average age of PDP Chairman, Presidential candidate is over 70, APC we don’t even know their age, Ours is 55.”

Months ago, Peter Obi was in Bayelsa state alongside his Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Ahmed Datti for their campaign rally. A large crowd showed up for the rally.

Peter Obi has promised the Ijaw community a leadership where they will have to go on with their daily lives more easier than they’ve been living. The people of Bayelsa welcomed Peter Obi and his Vice Presidential candidate with open arms. If Peter Obi is elected by the people as the President of the federation, he will surely see to it that the promises are fulfilled.

