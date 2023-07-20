The Attacks On The Federal Govt Should Stop, No Country Made Progress Without Pains—Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity for the dissolved All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has urged Nigerians to be patient with the increase in fuel prices.

The price of fuel at the pump has reportedly increased from N500 to N617 per litre.

Outrage over this has spread across the country, and the populace has expressed regret over the economic suffering the increase has caused.

Onanuga responded to the predicament by pleading with Nigerians to have patience with President Bola Tinubu.

He urged the populace not to criticise the new government.

In a tweet that he shared on his official Twitter account, the APC chieftain urged Nigerians to hold off till the promised palliatives arrived.

According to his opinion, no country can advance without suffering some setbacks.

His tweet partly read:

“In this season of high fuel price, I want to plead with our people to exercise some patience. We are all jointly experiencing the pain.

“All those intemperate attacks against the new government of President Bola Tinubu should stop. Let’s await the palliatives as his government has promised.

“No country has ever made progress without the people going through some pains.”

