The Attack On Lagos Obidients Will Cost The Labour Party Millions Of Naira -Dayo Ekong

Party leader in Lagos, Dayo Ekong, said the attack on Peter Obi’s supporters (OBIdients) on Saturday will force the party to spend a lot of money.

The Saturday attack on Labour Party supporters heading to the Labour Party Campaign rally at Tafawa Balewa Square is still fresh in the memory. People were hurt, and vehicles were destroyed, in this incident.

Dayo Ekong stated in a recent interview that the Labour Party will be responsible for the costs associated with the attack. She said the cost of the damages would be in the millions.

They quoted her as saying;

As I speak, several of our members are in the hospital; we have them in a variety of facilities, including LUTH, and the cost of the damage is in the millions of dollars.

