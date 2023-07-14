The Attack On Apostle Suleman Was Meant To Kill Him, We Attacked Him With 5 AK-47 Rifles— Suspect

One of the suspects who was arrested for allegedly attacking the presiding Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has revealed that they wanted to assassinate the clergyman during the attack but he miraculously escaped. Recall that in October 2022, Apostle Suleman’s convoy came under heavy attack by some unknown gunmen while on his way back to Auchi from a trip.

Barely a year later, the Nigerian Police Force arrested one of the suspects that masterminded the attack. While being paraded yesterday in Abuja, the suspect, Yusuf Isah, revealed that they wanted to kill Apostle Suleman when they attacked him and they used 5 AK-47 rifles but they did not succeed. He said one of them trailed the clergyman from where he was coming to the point they attacked him.

He added that they snatched the rifles of the three policemen they killed after the pastor ran away.

“The attack on him ( Apostle Suleman) was to assassinate him. I was not part of the discussion; Ilayasu and Labisca were the ones involved in the discussion. We attacked him with five AK-47 rifles. Labisca trailed him from where he was coming from to the point where we attacked him.”

Source: Punch papers verified Twitter account

