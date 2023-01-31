The Attack In Kano On Buhari Was Properly Coordinated & Funded Allegedly By Tinubu – Melaye Alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari was reportedly attacked in Kano State, the former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone, Senator Dino Melaye, has alleged that the reported attack was coordinated by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, due to the alleged misunderstanding going on between himself and President Buhari.

While speaking, he noted that the fight between Tinubu and Buhari is entering a new dimension, noting that the attack in Kano was properly coordinated and funded allegedly by Bola Tinubu.

Speaking further, the former lawmaker made it known that the meeting to push President Buhari to submission or face sponsored attack in the north was hatched in Bourdilon, noting that he is busy with his candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Senator Dino Melaye made this disclosure on his twitter handle, shortly after the president was attacked.

It should be recalled that President Buhari was yesterday attacked in Kano State by some angry protesters. The president was in Kano State yesterday to commission some projects that were built by the Governor of the State, Gov Ganduje.

