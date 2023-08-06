The Attack Against Niger Republic Will Lead To The Downfall Of BAT’s Govt – Primate Ayodele Says

The head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Elijah Ayodere, has warned the head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu, not to attack the coup mastermind in the Republic of Niger. Ayodele Primate said in a statement signed by media adviser His Holiness Osho Oluwatosin, that an attack on the Republic of Niger would lead to the overthrow of the Tinubu government due to Nigeria’s incompetence, and against the end of Nigeria’s military campaign. said there would be strong protests.

According to Primate Elijah Ayodele, he stated that;

“Interference the happenings in the Niger Republic will be the downfall of President Tinubu’s government. He must not try it because Nigeria doesn’t have the capacity, the chief of army staff must not approve it and the senate must also not try to approve it in the interest of Nigerian citizens. it will bring their government down because this will lead to a serious protest to end this government.’’

SOURCE: PM paper

