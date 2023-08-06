The Attack Against Niger Republic Will Lead To The Downfall Of BAT’s Govt – Primate Ayodele Says

Elijah Ayodere, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned President Bola Tinubu, the head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), not to attack the person responsible for the coup in the Republic of Niger.

In a statement issued by His Holiness Osho Oluwatosin, media adviser for Ayodele Primate, he warned against the conclusion of Nigeria’s military campaign and warned that an attack on the Republic of Niger would result in the overthrow of the Tinubu administration owing to Nigeria’s incapacity. declared that there would be loud protests.

Primate Elijah Ayodele claimed that he said, The government of President Tinubu will topple if it meddles in the affairs in the Niger Republic. In the best interests of Nigerian citizens, he must not attempt it since Nigeria lacks the capacity, the chief of army staff must not authorize it, and the senate must not attempt to ratify it either. It will topple their administration since a significant uprising to overthrow it will result from this.

