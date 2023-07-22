The Arrow Head Of The Anti-Corruption Fight In The Last Admin. Was Frustrated Out Of Office—Shittu

During an interview with Channels Television, Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate in Nigeria, revealed that the arrowhead of the anti-corruption fight in the last administration was frustrated out of office because some people felt he was stepping on their toes. He revealed that the former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, worked tirelessly to fight corruption but was later forced out of office for no compelling reason.

He further stated that we must face the reality of fighting corruption in our country and then take proactive measures to ensure that the purpose of the fight is achieved. He added that he has been involved in the level of prosecution since the advent of the EFCC.

According to him, “The last administration, for instance, came out forcefully with an agenda to fight corruption, but what happened eventually was that the arrowhead of the anti-corruption fight, Ibrahim Magu, who was the chairman of the EFCC, was actually frustrated out of office without any cogent compolent reason, but when the chair of the anti-corruption fight is on the hot seat, he’s frustrated out of office for no compelling reasons because some people felt he was stepping on people’s toes. I’ve been involved in this level of prosecution since the advent of the EFCC, so if I’m talking, I’m talking with some measure of authority. I think we must face the reality that we need to fight corruption in our country and then take proactive measures to ensure that the fight is realised.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Channels Television (6:53)

Square (

)