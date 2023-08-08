“The Appointments Tinubu Has Made Wouldn’t Be The Ones I’ll Make If I Was President” – Adewole Adebayo

Former Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo has reacted to President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees list, saying that some of those appointments would’nt be the ones he would make if he was the president.

According to o Adewole Adebayo who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, everyone will have their own ideology if they were president and with President Tinubu, if his choices are satisfactory to him, then it should be too, to everyone.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this morning…

“The appointments Tinubu has made wouldn’t be the ones I would make if I was president. Everyone has their own ideological background, has their own program of what they want to do however, as long as they are satisfactory to the president as he is the executive, they are good with me. Tinubu doesn’t share the executive rights of the president with anyone so he has to choose his team, it’s his right. So it’s not for us to supplant his judgement with ours, he has the right to make a weak choice, a bad choice but he cannot make an unconstitutional choice.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 53:00

