The appeal court in Edo has since ruled that Abure is the authentic chairman of the LP- Umar Faruk

The Labour Party has affirmed that Barrister Julius Abure is still the rightful National Chairman of the party and that any actions carried out under his guidance, such as selecting candidates for elections, are considered legal. This statement is a response to a recent ruling made by an appeal court.

As reported by Vanguard paper, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, the National Secretary of the Labour Party, discussed this issue during a press briefing. He clarified that the party is currently contesting the presidential election process and result in a tribunal. He implied that Lamidi Apapa and his associates aim to undermine the Labour Party, thereby impeding its chances of success in the presidential election lawsuit.

Alhaji Faruk Ibrahim stated, “The Appeal Court in Edo has since ruled that Abure is the authentic Chairman of the Labour Party and anything done under his leadership including nomination of candidates for election is legal.”

The party made it clear that this court decision allows individuals who are unhappy with the verdict to appeal to the Supreme Court for a remedy. The National Secretary pointed out that Lamidi Apapa and his followers’ attempts to obstruct the Labour Party’s advancement and achievements led to the need for this clarification.

