The Appeal Court in Edo has since ruled that Abure is the authentic Chairman of the LP- Alhaji Umar

The Labour Party has stated that Barrister Julius Abure remains the legitimate National Chairman of the party and that any actions taken under his leadership, including nominating candidates for elections, are lawful. This clarification comes in response to a recent

As reported by Vanguard paper, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, the National Secretary of the party, addressed this matter during a press briefing. He elaborated the party is still challenging the process and outcome of the presidential election through a tribunal. Ibrahim indicated that the motives of Lamidi Apapa and his associates appear to be aimed at undermining the Labour Party’s strength and impeding its success in the presidential election case.

Alhaji Faruk Ibrahim stated, “The Appeal Court in Edo has since ruled that Abure is the authentic Chairman of the Labour Party and anything done under his leadership including nomination of candidates for election is legal.”

The party underscored that individuals dissatisfied with this judgment have the option to seek redress through the Supreme Court. The National Secretary highlighted that this clarification was necessitated by Lamidi Apapa and his supporters to obstruct the progress and accomplishments of the Labour Party.

