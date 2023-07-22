NEWS

The APC Was Dominant For 8 Years But Lost 3 Senatorial Seats To The PDP In The 2023 Election—Sani

During an interview with TVC , Sen. Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna Central, stated that the APC was dominant for eight years, but when the 2023 election came, they lost three senatorial seats to the PDP. He revealed that the APC lost most of its prominent members to the PDP, including him and some others.

 

He further stated that the 2023 election came with a different result and reduced the votes of the APC across the various positions of government. He added that the PDP won 10 out of the 16 seats in the House of Representatives.

 

According to him, “When we moved, we hoped to achieve a certain goal. It’s not only me; the person who contested the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kaduna State is also from the APC, and many of those who contested the senate and the House of Representatives seats in the PDP were also from the APC. So you can see how the APC lost some of its good people to the PDP in that state, and that was the reason why the 2023 elections came with a different result. The APC was dominant for 8 years, but when the 2023 election came, they lost the three senatorial seats to the PDP. Out of 16 members of the House of Representatives, the PDP won 10, and you can see in the presidential election also that the PDP won Kaduna State.”

Video Credit: TVC (12:30)

