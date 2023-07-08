NEWS

The APC Stated That It Sympathised With The Osun Civil Servants In The Way That They Were Treated

The current staff audit in the state, according to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, is evidence that Governor Ademola Adeleke has had yet another standard failure in his administration.

The APC added that it felt sorry for the Osun civil officials because of how the consultant overseeing the audit exercise treated them.

In Osogbo on Friday, APC state chairman Tajudeen Lawal made the declaration. Lawal asserted that Adeleke lacks the skills necessary to perform at the highest level as governor, which is why the state governor was unable to properly conduct a staff audit.

In Osun State, “successful events at the corridor of power from November 27, 2022 to date are pointers to the fact that Governor Adeleke has nothing to offer the state but he is only interested in the glamour of the office of the governor at the expense of the improved fortune of the state. “His word serves as a gentleman’s bond. Has Governor Adeleke forgotten that during his campaign for governor, he pledged to pay all accrued pensions, gratuities, and salaries of active workers and pensioners within six months of taking office?

This article is according to Daily Post paper. Dear esteemed readers, what are your opinions concerning this?

