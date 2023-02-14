NEWS

The APC Presidential Council accuses Obi of riding on Tinubu’s crest to campaign in Lagos

In the wake of his final campaign in Lagos State, the Tinubu campaign team has levelled several accusations against Peter Obi, which he was alleged to have perpetrated during his era as governor of Anambra State.

Obi has been labelled as being in fear of Tinubu as the ‘likely’ winner of the presidential race and has also been accused of ‘running’ away from Anambra State after he failed in developing the state during his time as governor.

Dr Josef Onoh, the Southeast spokesman of the Tinubu campaign council, purportedly ‘recalled’ the statements of Willy Obiano, Obi’s successor, of high-level insecurity inherited from Obi.

He had castigated Obi for not ‘erecting’ anything tangible in Anambra, “except for a brewery for the people to get drunk and forget their sorrows of a bad administration,” but had run to Lagos to ‘enjoy’ that which another man had done.

“Obi was in Lagos,” he said, “because of the developments already in place by Tinubu, but no matter what happens, Tinubu will emerge as president, and Oluremi Tinubu will become the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.

