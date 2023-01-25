NEWS

The APC & PDP are Exposing Things We Did Not Even Know -Sunny Maduka

Political analyst Sunny Maduka has compared the back and forth between the APC and PDP to two elders dancing without clothes. Maduka said this on Plus TV while stating that Nigerians cannot expect truthfulness or honesty if they decide to vote for thieves in the next election.

In response to the topic, Maduka said, “I have read a quote that said the 2023 election will differentiate those who are sane from the insane.” There are two elders dancing without clothes, and they are exposing things that we did not even know. Something is wrong if any Nigerian decides to support them after seeing these dubious revelations regarding how they have ruined this country.

He added, “They are the ones exposing these things, and it is in the public domain.” Any Nigerian who claims not to know their history is not patriotic. This is why I said the next election will decide if Nigerians are ready to get things right or continue the current trajectory.

