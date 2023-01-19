The APC is scared and desperate, which is why they are trying to get Atiku off the ballot—Dr. pearse

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, one of the contenders for the position of chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Lagos, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, says that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is scared and desperate, which is why they are trying to remove the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, from the ballot.

He further stated that all those allegations concerning Atiku Abubakar are because most of the members of the APC are desperate and they know that Atiku Abubakar is the only person that can stand against Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chance of becoming president; that is why they are trying to get him off the ballot, he said.

According to him, all this APC bringing up all these old stories at this point in time will let you know that they are not serious. “The APC is scared and desperate about Atiku Abubakar winning the election. That is why they are looking for all means to get him off the ballot because they know that he is the only one that can win Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

Video credit: YouTube

Udohidongesit (

)