“The APC Has Employed A Lot Of Tactics To Suppress The LP In Order To Assure Its Submission -Malam Umar Farouk

The Labour Party’s National Working Committee, led by Julius Abure, has accused the All Progressives Congress, or APC, of financing rebels in an effort to undermine the party.

Malam Umar Farouk, the LP’s national secretary according to Vanguard, revealed at a press conference yesterday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja that the party was well aware of the desperate attempt by the opposition party to divide the labor movement in order to undermine its chances in the upcoming governorship election in Imo State. He claimed that the news conference was held to clarify the air over yet another attempt by expelled party members who rebelled against the LP and went on to mislead the public about the party’s advancement.

In his words, “We are still arguing before the tribunal against the conduct and results of the presidential election. The ruling party has employed a variety of tactics to suppress the Labour Party in order to assure its submission, one of which was to support an uprising among certain suspended former party members, including Lamidi Apapa and a few others. Their task was to make sure that the party made no progress. The well-funded dissidents have made several unsuccessful attempts to intimidate the party leadership by misleading the courts and some media outlets. Only recently did the Benin City Court of Appeal confirm Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP)”.

