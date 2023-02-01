The APC Got Power Through The North, Unlike My Party, Which Had a Southerner In Power For 14 Years—Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, claimed that the APC gained power through the North as opposed to his party, which had a Southerner in power for 14 years.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party are the only two political parties in the country, according to the former vice president (PDP). Peter Obi’s party, the Labour Party, has no organizational structure and has never run for president, he said.

According to him, “if you look at the APC, you will realize that the party got power through the north unlike my party that had a Southerner in power for fourteen years. I will tell you why I want to be president first on a private perspective which is because of my kids. I have done my best for my children but I want to leave them in a better country.”

