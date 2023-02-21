The APC Gave Ultimate Power To The CBN &They’re Using Their Power For The Benefit Of The People-Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview with Arise , the Chief Whip of the House of Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Orji Uzor Kalu, stated that the APC gave ultimate power to the Central Bank of Nigeria after it assumed power, and the CBN is however using their power for the benefit of the people.

Orji Kalu stated that all that the central banks are doing has nothing to do with their political party. He stated, however, that if he had been in Buhari’s shoes, he would have obeyed the Supreme Court.

According to him, “the central bank is purely independent from the political party.” What the central banks are doing is purely the central banks doing their jobs. It has nothing to do with any political party. “It has nothing to do with anybody from anywhere because we gave ultimate power to the central bank, and the central bank is using its power for the good of the Nigerian people.”

