NEWS

The APC Gave Ultimate Power To The CBN &They’re Using Their Power For The Benefit Of The People-Kalu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview with Arise , the Chief Whip of the House of Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Orji Uzor Kalu, stated that the APC gave ultimate power to the Central Bank of Nigeria after it assumed power, and the CBN is however using their power for the benefit of the people.

 

Orji Kalu stated that all that the central banks are doing has nothing to do with their political party. He stated, however, that if he had been in Buhari’s shoes, he would have obeyed the Supreme Court.

 

According to him, “the central bank is purely independent from the political party.” What the central banks are doing is purely the central banks doing their jobs. It has nothing to do with any political party. “It has nothing to do with anybody from anywhere because we gave ultimate power to the central bank, and the central bank is using its power for the good of the Nigerian people.”

 Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise

Squareblogg (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

NNPP House of Reps applicant died four days to the political race

10 mins ago

By The Time You Finish Voting On Saturday, Buhari And Emefiele Will Both Expire – Adams Oshiomhole

14 mins ago

Atiku Abubakar managed to escape when some military men tried to assassinate him in his house-Ayu

18 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Threat To Nation’s Democracy-PDP, Jonathan Calls For Violence-Free Elections

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button