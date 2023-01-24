NEWS

The APC does not see the PDP as a viable opposition Party-FFK

During an interview with the channel television, a Nigerian politician and also a member of the All Progressive Congress, Femi Fani Kayode, stated that the APC did not see the PDP as a ble opposition party.

He stated further that the APC does not see the PDP as a ble opposition party, and we do not see them as such at all. The only thing we can identify about the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is that they are a group of people with criminal leaders who have committed crimes in the past.

According to him, I didn’t see the PDP presidential candidate as the real opposition. I think the opposition lies somewhere; maybe we can talk about it another day. I don’t see the PDP as a ble opposition party because there are alot of criminal activities s going on in that party.

