The APC did not take Buhari to court when the rate of dollar to naira fell from 200 to 750- Datti

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the vice presidential candidates of the labor party, Mr. Datti Baba Ahmed, say that the All Progressive Congress (APC) governors did not take Buhari to court when the rate of the dollar to the naira fell from 200 to 750.

He further stated that the outcry of all these APC governors about the new naira note is not about the masses, because “I am really sure that they don’t have the interest of the people at heart; they are only after their own pockets,” he said.

According to him, why will they be crying now that the president has changed our money? It is really clear that they have a very clear motive for what they want to do on the day of the election. Those APC governors did not take Buhari to court when the rate of the dollar to the naira fell from 200 to 750 because it was in their favor, he said.

