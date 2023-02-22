The APC and PDP are on the ballot paper to waste our time because the LP has already won- Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the vice presidential candidate of the labor party, Mr. Datti Baba Ahmed, says that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) are on the ballot, but we should not waste our time because the labor party has already won the forthcoming presidential election.

He further stated that none of them can be declared the winner of this election, and I have my logical reason for that. The reason that made Asiwaju decide not to become vice president back then is that I don’t think he can win the election. What couldn’t happen in 2015 can, for God’s sake, not happen in 2023, he said.

According to him, President Buhari knows what he is doing because Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not nominated as vice president back in 2015. and am really sure that what couldn’t happen in 2015 will, for God’s sake, not happen in 2023. “The APC and the PDP are on the ballot paper, wasting our time because it is clear that the Labour Party has won this election,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Udohidongesit (

)