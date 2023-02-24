NEWS

The Announcement Of Results Will Be Done Faster This Year- INEC

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has assured that Saturday’s presidential election will be over and the winner will be declared as soon as possible.

It took more than two days for the election arbitrator to declare the winner of the 2019 presidential election.

But INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu said the committee would speed up the process this year.

“I just want to say that we will make sure this is done quickly. I can’t predict how many days or hours it will take, but it will be done fast. We are aware of our concern and need to end the process quickly, it will be over fast,” Yakubu said at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

The INEC boss also assured that the process will not be hit with any obstacles due to the recent cash crunch triggered by the recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira swap policy.

“Not all of our operations are paid for in cash. In fact, most of our purchases of goods and services are done electronically, but we need a small amount of money to pay unbanked people who make essential services, especially at the local level.

“We anticipated this challenge and interacted with the Central Bank, who promised us that the small amount we needed to pay for services in cash, they would provide the money for us and they did the same. “And these funds were used by our state offices for the election, which is why the movement of personnel and equipment over the past two days went unchallenged. So, I’m must recognize our relationship with the Central Bank on this matter, so the process will not be bottlenecked,” added Yakubu. 

