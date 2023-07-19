NEWS

The Angel Of Power Came To Adamu & Told Him To Support Ahmed, He Failed To Seek Clarification- Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 383 1 minute read

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has noted that the Angel of power came to the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and told him to support ‘Ahmed’, but he failed to seek clarification of which ‘Ahmed’ he was to support.

Speaking further, Shehu Sani noted that Abdullahi Adamu wrongly supported Ahmed Lawan, instead of Ahmed Tinubu and he was booted out of heaven.

Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Wednesday morning.

He wrote: “The Angel of Power came to Abdullahi Adamu in a dream and told him to Support AHMED. Abdullahi Adamu failed to seek clarification of which of the AHMED. Abdullahi Adamu wrongly Supported Ahmed Lawan instead of Ahmed Tinubu;And he was booted out of Heaven.”

It should be recalled that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, recently resigned as the National Chairman of the party and many people are of the notion that be resigned due to some roles he played prior to the general elections. It should also be noted that Adamu reportedly announced the former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party, prior to the APC presidential primaries.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Handle.

Ebukajp150 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 383 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headline: 25% Abuja Votes: Atiku, Peter Obi’s Position on FCT Pedestrian – APC; Jonathan To Leave For Cambodia Wednesday On Elections Observation

6 mins ago

Fuel hike: The only thing I disagree with Tinubu is the deregulation of the dollar- Daddy Freeze

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Did Not Have Phone Call With CJN–APC, Subsidy: FG Will Review Workers salary–Akpabio

18 mins ago

Apst Suleman Replies People Asking Him To Reveal Who Was Responsible For The Assassination Attempt

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button