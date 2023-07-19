The Angel Of Power Came To Adamu & Told Him To Support Ahmed, He Failed To Seek Clarification- Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has noted that the Angel of power came to the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and told him to support ‘Ahmed’, but he failed to seek clarification of which ‘Ahmed’ he was to support.

Speaking further, Shehu Sani noted that Abdullahi Adamu wrongly supported Ahmed Lawan, instead of Ahmed Tinubu and he was booted out of heaven.

Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Wednesday morning.

He wrote: “The Angel of Power came to Abdullahi Adamu in a dream and told him to Support AHMED. Abdullahi Adamu failed to seek clarification of which of the AHMED. Abdullahi Adamu wrongly Supported Ahmed Lawan instead of Ahmed Tinubu;And he was booted out of Heaven.”

It should be recalled that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, recently resigned as the National Chairman of the party and many people are of the notion that be resigned due to some roles he played prior to the general elections. It should also be noted that Adamu reportedly announced the former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party, prior to the APC presidential primaries.

Information Source: Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Handle.

