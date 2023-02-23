The Anap Polls Was Not Conducted Online, We Used Mobile Phones Method – Atedo Peterside

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, while talking on Arise Television on Wednesday, 22nd of February 2023, has explained the method they used in conducting the Anap polls which predicted that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi will win the forthcoming presidential election.

Photo: Atedo Peterside.

Peterside said that they did not use online method because some Nigerians do not have data connection, therefore the results of such polls will be bias. He said that they deliberately used the mobile phone method by reaching out to people on their phones and getting data.

He explained that the reason they chose this method is because almost every Nigerian has a mobile phone, therefore it makes the method more effective in the collection of data with less biasness. He also went on to explain that sending field workers out to places across the country to collect data for the polls is not effective because there are places with security challenges, therefore field workers cannot be sent to such places and this will render the result of such polls biased.

In his words, he said: “I can explain why we choose the method we have chosen. First of all, if you have a method that has given you the correct results in every presidential and Governorship historically, why do you want to change it?”

“Let us take the first item, what instrument are you using to do the polling. We use the mobile phones, not online polls or polling. I will never pay anybody one naira to engage in an online poll. Online poll is about those who have data, so it is a bias sample. I am not going to pay anybody as well to send out field workers because we have done it before.”

“The problem with field workers is that whose child are you going to send to bandit territory in rural Zamfara, whose child are you going to send to Boko Haram territory. Generally, You can only send them to places which are safe, so you end up with some biases. We deliberately used mobile phones because mobile phone penetration in Nigeria is hight. It is well above 90 percent.”

Watch video below.



