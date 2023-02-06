The Analyst revealed that many northerners are supporting Tinubu, but they believe he is not well

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to an anonymous political analyst from Katsina State, northerners are perplexed about the status of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and they don’t know who to vote for between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi because of the recent support he has received. In an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Monday, the analyst revealed that with Tinubu’s recent utterances, which are believed to be causing trust issues in some parts of the north, the north would have dumped him and settled for Atiku, but Nyesom Wike and the G-5 governors are distracting them.

During the interview, the analyst stated, “With Tinubu’s condition, the north would’ve settled for Atiku, but Wike is the issue.” Continuing, the analyst revealed that many northern governors favor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but many people do not have faith in him since they do not trust him and also believe he is ill and will be unable to function if elected president.

“Many people are unsure whether he is a good Muslim, if ever he is on. If the APC had followed advice, it would have chosen (Vice President) Yemi Osinbajo. Our people would have backed him up. There would have been no two way about it, “The analyst went on to say.

